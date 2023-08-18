Advertise with Us
Blayney, Irene Esther

August 17, 2023, Age 88
By Leigha Krause
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Irene Esther Blayney, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 11, 1935, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Evan Lund and Dorothy Helen de Stwolinski Nelson.  She spent her youth in Pocatello and graduated from St. Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula, Montana.  She began her nursing career at the Sun Valley Hospital and then moved to Burley to work for Dr. Kelly.  After his retirement she pursued her career at Cassia Memorial Hospital as an OB-Surgery nurse and retired as a recovery room nurse.

Irene is survived by her husband, Tom Blayney; three daughters, Mary Frances (Brett) Adams, Jane (Nitin) Chandramouli, and Ellen Vollmer; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Evan D. (Ida) Nelson; and a sister, Margaret Cutright.

The family will hold an urn placement at Gem Memorial Gardens, in Burley, at a later date.

Irene appreciated the College of Southern Idaho and she requested that memorials be directed to the CSI Foundation in her memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

