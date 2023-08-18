Boys and Girls Club ready for back to school programs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kids are back at school and in the classrooms.

For weeks, students, parents, and teachers have been preparing for this, but what about after-school programs?

Such programs like the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley have been prepared accordingly in all their locations.

“We trained staff last week after the close of our summer program,” Director of Advancement for the Boys and Girls Club Stephanie Hudson said. “We focus heavily on training our back-to-school staff, and getting people hired on as we have some people leave for college and have some high school kids come to work for us.”

Programs are already being put in place across the multiple locations in the area, that best fits the needs of the kids.

“Once they get here, they are delivered dynamic programming daily. Academic support, physical activity, emotional and social programming, and a little bit of everything,” Hudson said. We listen to the kids and what they like and gravitate towards, and that’s what we try to focus on.”

The program is a lot of fun for the students to enjoy. This is all made possible by the demanding work the staff at the Boys and Girls Club put in.

Most people do not realize all the logistic work it takes to run an after-school program.

“There is a lot that goes into the back-to-school program. We work closely with all our school districts on transportation to get kids from the schools to our locations,” Hudson said. “That’s why it’s important to have kids pre-registered for the programs.”

Everyone is prepared to help the students and parents have an easier time getting back into a scholastic routine that is beneficial for everyone’s success.

