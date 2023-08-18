Countdown to Kickoff: Hagerman eyes significant improvement this season

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hagerman finished 4-5 last season, including a lone conference win against Shoshone. The Pirates return a chunk of seniors this year, which could lead to a disruptive defensive side of the ball this fall.

Colmin Pierce said the Pirates defense is primed for a substantial improvement this year, by being extremely physical and aggressive.

“More people in their minds are ready to hit people and put them in their place,” outside linebacker Colmin Pierce said. “All the time I love hitting kids, it’s the best part of the sport.”

It won’t be just the defense that expects to get an upgrade this year.

Head coach Bill Hicks said the goal is to create more space for their playmakers on the offensive side this season.

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Mavencamp will have the weapons at his disposal but will also rely heavily on the run game and the younger guys on the offensive line.

“Especially seeing them get quite a way downfield, it feels good,” left guard Alex Asher said. “We can still work on it, a lot of us are still learning the plays, but we will get it together we always do.”

The Pirates kick off Friday, August 25th on the road at Horseshoe Bend.

