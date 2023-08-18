Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Countdown to Kickoff: Hagerman eyes significant improvement this season

Pirates finished 4-5 last year
Pirates finished 4-5 last year
Pirates finished 4-5 last year(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hagerman finished 4-5 last season, including a lone conference win against Shoshone. The Pirates return a chunk of seniors this year, which could lead to a disruptive defensive side of the ball this fall.

Colmin Pierce said the Pirates defense is primed for a substantial improvement this year, by being extremely physical and aggressive.

“More people in their minds are ready to hit people and put them in their place,” outside linebacker Colmin Pierce said. “All the time I love hitting kids, it’s the best part of the sport.”

It won’t be just the defense that expects to get an upgrade this year.

Head coach Bill Hicks said the goal is to create more space for their playmakers on the offensive side this season.

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Mavencamp will have the weapons at his disposal but will also rely heavily on the run game and the younger guys on the offensive line.

“Especially seeing them get quite a way downfield, it feels good,” left guard Alex Asher said. “We can still work on it, a lot of us are still learning the plays, but we will get it together we always do.”

The Pirates kick off Friday, August 25th on the road at Horseshoe Bend.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Twin Falls first responders called to the canyon near Murtaugh to rescue fallen hiker Saturday night

Latest News

It’s the first time in over 40 years a Kirkland won’t be the head coach
Countdown to Kickoff: New territory for the Carey football program
The Wolverines play South Fremont Friday night
Countdown to Kickoff: Wood River believes they can build on last year’s playoff appearance
Coach Jim Cartisser says the 2023 team reminds him of the 2018 national championship team
CSI Volleyball opens season with high expectations
Coach Jim Cartisser says the 2023 team reminds him of the 2018 national championship team
CSI Volleyball opens season with high expectations