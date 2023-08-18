Countdown to Kickoff: New territory for the Carey football program

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 41 years, a Kirkland roamed the sidelines as the head coach of the Carey Panthers. This year, though, not the case.

After Lane Kirkland, who succeeded his dad Heber, stepped down after last season’s semi-final run, John Saili steps in to lead the storied program.

Saili is a Carey graduate and has been on staff as an assistant coach for the past seven years, so he won’t stray very far from the program’s tradition.

But, this year’s squad will look a lot different from last year’s, with impact players like Connor Simpson, Colton Larna, Riley Morey and Carsn Perkes graduating.

However, the Panthers do have their leaders on offense and defense, back.

“We have our quarterback back that was the starting qb last year as a sophomore, in Preston Wood,” said Saili. “His leadership’s going to be invaluable, his gametime experience is going to be invaluable. And we have the conference defensive player of the year, in Nik Versis, on our team still too, we still have some dudes.”

Carey normally relies on the run, but expect the Panthers to air it out here and there.

“Have a balance offense of run and pass, and should be able to beat teams with our good mechanics and good technique and some speed out there, here and there,” said Wood.

Carey, will be physical, as their defensive leader says.

“We’re going to be dogs, simple as that,” Nik Versis, a linebacker, said.

Carey begins their quest for a state title on the road at Grace Friday, August 25.

