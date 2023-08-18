Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Wood River believes they can build on last year’s playoff appearance

The Wolverines play South Fremont Friday night(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wood River football team is one of three area teams to play a game in Week 0.

They host South Fremont Friday at 6 p.m. The Wolverines hope to show they can build off last season’s playoff appearance.

Head Coach Shane Carden believes his squad can compete for a 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title. Wood River was picked to finish fourth in the conference by the coaches.

“Our whole feeling last year, there were a lot games that we just felt we were a couple of plays away,” Carden said. “We didn’t execute how we wanted to, and this kind of thought this year is, lets find a way, lets find a way to finish those games, get those wins, and we’re excited.”

“I think we can come out and put up a fight with anyone we play this year, and I think we’re ready to come out and prove that, and I think we can win the conference honestly,” said senior lineman Ethan Desler.

The Wolverines will have to fill the void left by quarterback Sawyer Grafft and wide receiver Zack Dilworth, who are both playing college ball this year.

Kyle Ipsen steps into the starting quarterback role. The senior does have some game experience, and it also helps when the offensive line is the strongest part of the team.

“Offensively, run the ball, we have a great O-line, we can run right behind the tackles all the time we want, so that’s just how we start the game, run the ball,” Ipsen said.

