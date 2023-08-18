Advertise with Us
Fit and Well Idaho: Benefits of exercising

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the kids are heading back to school, it might be a great time to start working out again.

That is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

The physical activity guidelines state that everyone should get two and a half hours of cardio per week and two days of strength training for the major muscles.

Monique Middlekauff with St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine says most Americans tend to do pretty well with the cardio, but it’s the strength training where people struggle.

She says to try to find an exercise that you enjoy, because you are more likely to stick with it.

She says to start small, and find something you enjoy and you will be more likely to stick with it.

There are also ways to create a positive connection with exercise by listening to your favorite songs or podcast while exercising.

