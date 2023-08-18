Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

ITD installs new signs to improve safety in the I-84 South Jerome to Twin Falls work zone

ITD is installing variable speed limit signs on I-84 between the South Jerome and Twin Falls...
ITD is installing variable speed limit signs on I-84 between the South Jerome and Twin Falls Interchange to improve safety.(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working to ensure drivers stay safe as crews widen Interstate 84 between the South Jerome and Twin Falls Interchanges.

ITD has installed variable speed limit (VSL) signs to lower speeds when crews are working near traffic.

The new signs are controlled remotely, allowing ITD to lower speeds when crews are working near traffic.

The current posted speed limit in the work zone is 70 miles per hour. When crews are working near traffic, ITD will lower the speed limit, and a flashing beacon will notify drivers that the speed limits have been lowered.

ITD Public Information Officer Anne Marie Peacock says research shows variable speed limits reduce crashes, reduce travel times, and improve safety.

“Your normal static signs that you have displayed in construction zones don’t always reflect real-time road conditions and so there’s a little bit of road sign empathy with drivers,” said Peacock. “So, the VSL signs give us the ability to change the speed limit in real time.”

The signs will be removed when construction is complete in late fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Twin Falls first responders called to the canyon near Murtaugh to rescue fallen hiker Saturday night

Latest News

This weeks adoptable pet from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Furry Friday: Pocky
Programs being put in place across the multiple locations in the area, that best fit the needs...
Boys and Girls Club ready for back to school programs
The 25th anniversary event is held at the Jerome city park where many gather for all the fun...
Joe Mama’s car show returns this weekend for 25th anniversary
Thursday evening's online weather update {8/17/2023}