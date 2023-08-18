ITD installs new signs to improve safety in the I-84 South Jerome to Twin Falls work zone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working to ensure drivers stay safe as crews widen Interstate 84 between the South Jerome and Twin Falls Interchanges.

ITD has installed variable speed limit (VSL) signs to lower speeds when crews are working near traffic.

The new signs are controlled remotely, allowing ITD to lower speeds when crews are working near traffic.

The current posted speed limit in the work zone is 70 miles per hour. When crews are working near traffic, ITD will lower the speed limit, and a flashing beacon will notify drivers that the speed limits have been lowered.

ITD Public Information Officer Anne Marie Peacock says research shows variable speed limits reduce crashes, reduce travel times, and improve safety.

“Your normal static signs that you have displayed in construction zones don’t always reflect real-time road conditions and so there’s a little bit of road sign empathy with drivers,” said Peacock. “So, the VSL signs give us the ability to change the speed limit in real time.”

The signs will be removed when construction is complete in late fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.