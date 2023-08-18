Jerome County Prosecutor is behind bars in Oregon for violating a no-contact order

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County Prosecutor, Brad Calbo is sitting in the Lincoln County Oregon jail after being arrested for violating a no contact order last week.

As we reported on August 4th, Calbo was arrested at his residents for violation of the no contact order stemming from a domestic violence arrest on June 4th - while he was on vacation with his wife in Newport, Oregon.

According to documents obtained from the Lincoln County Courthouse in Oregon, Calbo violated his conditions of release after violating the no contact order, and will remain in custody of Lincoln County until his next court date that is scheduled for September 18th in Newport, Oregon.

He is facing charges of felony strangulation, and coercion charges, plus misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree and menacing,

Calbo has been serving as the Jerome County Prosecutor since November of last year after Mike Sieb stepped down from the position.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell told KMVT that they will high another attorney, whether Calbo bonds out or not.

