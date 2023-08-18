Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Jerome County Prosecutor is behind bars in Oregon for violating a no-contact order

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell told KMVT that they will high another attorney, whether Calbo bonds out or not.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County Prosecutor, Brad Calbo is sitting in the Lincoln County Oregon jail after being arrested for violating a no contact order last week.

As we reported on August 4th, Calbo was arrested at his residents for violation of the no contact order stemming from a domestic violence arrest on June 4th - while he was on vacation with his wife in Newport, Oregon.

According to documents obtained from the Lincoln County Courthouse in Oregon, Calbo violated his conditions of release after violating the no contact order, and will remain in custody of Lincoln County until his next court date that is scheduled for September 18th in Newport, Oregon.

He is facing charges of felony strangulation, and coercion charges, plus misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree and menacing,

Calbo has been serving as the Jerome County Prosecutor since November of last year after Mike Sieb stepped down from the position.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell told KMVT that they will high another attorney, whether Calbo bonds out or not.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Twin Falls first responders called to the canyon near Murtaugh to rescue fallen hiker Saturday night

Latest News

Urban Renewal Agency outlines new designated area.
Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency outlines new designated area
Nonprofit Operation Homefront provided more than 300 backpacks of school supplies to military...
Organization lends a helping hand to military families with various events and assistance
This weeks adoptable pet from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Furry Friday: Pocky
ITD is installing variable speed limit signs on I-84 between the South Jerome and Twin Falls...
ITD installs new signs to improve safety in the I-84 South Jerome to Twin Falls work zone