Joe Mama’s car show returns this weekend for 25th anniversary

The 25th anniversary event is held at the Jerome city park where many gather for all the fun that it has to offer.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Joe Mama’s car show, one of Idaho’s largest shows, is back this weekend with activities Friday night and the main show on Saturday.

The show averages nearly 400 cars per year, and everyone travels into the town for the event.

“I look forward to all of it, it’s a big community event, it’s one of the largest, and it’s in Jerome,” event organizer Carl McEntarffer said. “We have a good time planning it, I’m excited to see everyone come out.”

The show is named after Joe Skaug, who started the event 25 years ago.

His memory and the event that he helped create lives on every year in Jerome.

“We were afraid the event would leave town if someone else took it over,” event organizer Randy King said. “We decided it was too important to Jerome to lose so we decided it had to stay.”

The events kick off Friday at 5 pm for show n’ shine followed by an adult taco eating contest and burn-out competition.

The main car show, however, starts Saturday at 9 am.

