Organization lends a helping hand to military families with various events and assistance

It’s since grown into a national organization that helps families right here in Idaho.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Operation Homefront is an organization that was started in 2002 by a few Navy spouses to support one another post 9-11.

It’s since grown into a national organization that helps families right here in Idaho. Their goal is to support military families thrive, not just survive, during military service and beyond.

They host two large events a year; food for the holidays and most recently school supplies for kids headed back to class.

Another is their critical financial assistance that helps military families with unexpected life expenses.

Region 1 Senior Regional Director Kelli Fagan says, “It’s when a military family finds themselves in a situation where their roof caved in or they had a fire or they’ve fallen on some hard times especially that first year when they’re leaving the military and navigating that path to civilian life one small financial thing your car breaking down can set you up for chaos.”

With that assistance they also provide financial counseling, so it doesn’t become a bigger issue and help them with a path forward.

