Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency outlines new designated area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is working on deciding where their next Urban Renewal area is, as they are finishing up their current area which they have been working on for the past 24 years.

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency creates urban renewal areas in the city of Twin Falls and works to provide public investment of that area which in turn will hopefully spark private investment and grow the tax base and the vitality of the area.

The area they have been working on for the past 24 years in the downtown area, but now they are looking to expand it out for the next 20 years.

The new area is encompassing the existing area, but it runs from Rock Creek Canyon to city park and then the width of downtown from Washington Street to Blue Lakes.

“Really laying out what do these next 20 years look like, it really is a mix, it’s a chance for allowing people to live downtown, more housing, finding ways to provide retail services that work to support them, and really a live work environment, with office space and those types of things, it’s a broad mix, it’s a vision, it will be flexible, but again it has the potential to generate 120 million dollars over the next 20 years,” said Shawn Barigar, the executive director for the Urban Renewal Agency.

Urban Renewal Agency is a tool provided by the state to take the property tax revenues that come in with the growth of the area and invest them to infrastructure of the designated urban renewal area.

This is their plan, but it hasn’t been adopted yet.

After a few upcoming public hearings with the city council and urban renewal agency board, they plan to adopt this by the end of the year.

