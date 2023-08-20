CSI Volleyball opens season in Salt Lake City tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team began their season this weekend as the Golden Eagles traveled down to Salt Lake City for the UFirst Intermountain Invitational where they would play four games over two days.

The Golden Eagles first set of games was on Friday with a pair of top-ten matchups.

First, CSI played against seventh-ranked Trinity Valley Community College out of Athens, Texas. CSI fell in a close first set before taking the second set 26-24 before eventually dropping the final two sets for a 3-1 series loss.

In the second game Friday, the Golden Eagles took on number one Florida Southwestern State College out of Cypress Lake, Florida who backed up their number one ranking with a 3-0 sweep of the Golden Eagles.

CSI got back on track earlier Saturday morning against Missouri State University-West Plains with a commanding 3-0 sweep for the Golden Eagles first win of the young season.

The final game of the weekend was against Daytona State College out of Daytona Beach, Florida. After winning the first set 28-26 the Golden Eagles fell in three straight sets to end the weekend with a 1-3 record.

