Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Joe Mama’s Car Show brings the muscle

Over 600 cars were on display in the 25th anniversary of the car show in Jerome.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The twenty-fifth annual Joe Mama’s Car Show took place at the Jerome Veterans Park this weekend and hundreds of car owners and fans came out to see some muscle.

Over 600 cars were on display at the show ranging as far back as the 1930s and as new as the mid to late 2010s.

People came from as far as Oregon, Utah and even Northern Idaho and cities like Lewiston to put their classic cars on display.

Awards were given for a multitude of categories including best of each decade, best paint and best project car. Not to mention the grand prize of best in show that comes with a cool thousand dollars as well a trophy.

One of the most interesting parts about these shows is that every owner has their own unique story about acquiring their car.

“This car was my car when I was 18 years old. I got married, sold the car and the kid I sold it to almost wrecked it immediately,” 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 owner Stephen Belt said.

“It sat in a collector’s boneyard for over 20 years, and I found the car, I bought it back and over the years have been restoring it back to its original glory.”

For a full list of winners from the Joe Mama’s Car Show click the link below this line.

https://joemamascarshow.com/winners/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Twin Falls first responders called to the canyon near Murtaugh to rescue fallen hiker Saturday night

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {8/18/2023}
The Twin Falls PD has received grants to combat aggressive driving in the city.
Aggressive driving on the rise in Twin Falls
New school year may present mental health challenges for students
Back to School: Mental health awareness
Fit and Well Idaho: Benefits of exercising