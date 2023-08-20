Joe Mama’s Car Show brings the muscle

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The twenty-fifth annual Joe Mama’s Car Show took place at the Jerome Veterans Park this weekend and hundreds of car owners and fans came out to see some muscle.

Over 600 cars were on display at the show ranging as far back as the 1930s and as new as the mid to late 2010s.

People came from as far as Oregon, Utah and even Northern Idaho and cities like Lewiston to put their classic cars on display.

Awards were given for a multitude of categories including best of each decade, best paint and best project car. Not to mention the grand prize of best in show that comes with a cool thousand dollars as well a trophy.

One of the most interesting parts about these shows is that every owner has their own unique story about acquiring their car.

“This car was my car when I was 18 years old. I got married, sold the car and the kid I sold it to almost wrecked it immediately,” 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 owner Stephen Belt said.

“It sat in a collector’s boneyard for over 20 years, and I found the car, I bought it back and over the years have been restoring it back to its original glory.”

For a full list of winners from the Joe Mama’s Car Show click the link below this line.

https://joemamascarshow.com/winners/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.