Saturday Soccer Roundup: Jerome boys fall to Vallivue

And other soccer scores from Magic Valley teams.
Vallivue celebrates after a 4-2 win at Jerome.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Football season is not the only sport kicking off this weekend as high school soccer started up around the state last night. Saturday marked the opening day for most boys and girls teams throughout the Magic Valley.

The Jerome Tigers boys team opened their season this morning with a game against the Vallivue Falcons who won their opening game 4-3 at Wood River on Friday.

Late in the second half Vallivue was hanging on to a 2-1 lead when a free kick by Tigers senior defender Angel Romero just beat the Falcon keeper to tie the game at two heading down to the wire.

This game was surprisingly physical for a soccer match and in the final minutes of the second half Vallivue was rewarded with the go-ahead goal after some shifty movement to get in alone on the keeper.

This goal sent the Tigers into a full attack and eventually desperation mode. Vallivue regained possession of the ball shortly after their go-ahead goal and a great cross set up their second goal in as many minutes to take an insurmountable 4-2 lead with just a minute to spare.

The Falcons hung on for the remaining seconds to move to 2-0 already on the young season and Jerome begins their season with a tough late loss.

Boys:

Century 2, Burley 1

Thunder Ridge 3, Canyon Ridge 1

Minico 1, Kimberly, 1

Highland 1, Twin Falls 0

Girls:

Burley 2, Century 1

Kimberly 5, Minico 0

Thunder Ridge 4, Canyon Ridge 0

Highland 4, Twin Falls 1

Vallivue 7, Jerome 1

