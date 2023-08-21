CSI hosts ‘Welcome Weekend’ to kick off the new semester on campus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s back to school for the college of Southern Idaho students on Monday.

To help them out CSI hosted a series of events from moving in to welcoming them to campus. The idea behind welcome weekend Is to help new and returning students get settled and learn about college life.

Making the adjustment to college life and navigating campus easier and less stressful.

Students learned about on campus programs, got their schedules, and any help they need before classes start. On Friday staff helped move students into dorms. The events continued throughout today

Student Body President Dylan Ray says, “Leading up to our start to school we’ve been making sure to get everything set up for students and their success. Saturday morning we hosted the instant enrollment event, Saturday night we’ll be having a small party with complete with DJs, henna tattoos, different vendors to get students on campus and feeling comfortable. Sunday we’ll also be having another event bringing more students out to the college and have more of them join us as our family.”

The new and returning students also got a chance to meet some of the CSI family, from leaders in student government and college staff.

“While here students got to interact with our faculty, President Fisher, their student body representatives and some of our council representatives getting to see and feel what college campus will be, said Ray.”

Classes at the college officially start next week where more events are planned.

