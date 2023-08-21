First time and existing students are excited for the Fall Semester at the CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marks the start of the Fall Semester at the College of Southern Idaho and faculty and students were eager to get started.

For many students at CSI the experience is an exciting one, meeting other students and professors.

Second year student Kyla Christenson told KMVT one of her favorite parts of going to CSI is all the free events held on campus, and she encourages first year students to take advantage of all the events on which allows students to make lifelong connections and friendships.

She said she enjoys the learning experience at CSI due to the fact the class sizes aren’t as big as she would find at a larger university.

“I would encourage others to come to CSI because of the community that’s built in CSI, Twin Falls is very supportive of this college, as well as our class sizes are about 16 to 20 people,” said Christenson. “So being able to have a smaller class size really helps you have a better connection with your professor and help answer those questions that they might not have answered in class.”

For first year student Zac Erwin the journey from high school to CSI has been over a year in the making as he took a tour as part of the ambassador program, which he is now a part of.

“I took the tour, everyone seems super genuine, the campus is gorgeous,” said Erwin. “It just seemed like a great place, close to home back in Boise but far enough that I could have my freedom.”

Erwin said as a first-year student there are concerns about meeting new people and fitting in, but because of all the events and staff at CSI he is excited to experience the rodeos and tackling the ropes course of fellow students.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.