Morgan, Lee

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lee Franklin Morgan, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

He was born August 4, 1932, in Kimberly, Idaho, the son of Evera and Zora (Nebeker) Morgan. He was the sixth of seven children. Lee grew up on a small farm in Kimberly, helping his father and siblings with the farm chores. He graduated from Kimberly High School and attended Brigham Young University where he earned a degree in animal science and was in the first BYU Air Force ROTC graduating class, subsequently serving as an Air Force officer on active duty in California.

He married Geneva “Arleen” Moyes on December 29, 1952, in the Logan Utah Temple. They had three children, Greg, Arlen and Devera and were married for six years until Arleen’s sudden death in her eighth month of pregnancy with their fourth child.

Lee married Barbara Ann Glenn on March 4, 1960. They added six more children to the family including Cody, Drew, Kelee, Chad, Hayley and Shepard. They owned a farm and dairy ranch in the Crest View area and were active in the Emerson 2nd Ward, serving in many church callings over the years until Barbara passed away from lymphoma on December 20, 1986.

Lee married Betty Jo McClellan several months later. Once Lee retired, first from ranching, and then from a second career as an insurance salesman, he and Betty Jo embarked on a lifelong dream of serving two missions for the Church, the first in the New York Rochester Mission, 1994-1996, and the second in the Toronto West Mission, 2005-2007. They thoroughly enjoyed their experiences and time in both missions and spent an additional nine years of their retirement as temple workers, another experience that they deeply cherished.

In addition to serving two missions with Betty Jo, Lee devoted countless hours to church callings serving as elders quorum president, high councilor, and bishop – among many others. He was a dedicated family man, devoted husband, and loving father.

Lee is survived by his children, Greg (Becky) Morgan of Queen Creek, Arizona, Kent (Vickie) McClellan of Paul, Terrie (Reo) Larsen - serving in the Philippines Quezon Mission, Arlen (Lois) Morgan of Hazelton, Devera Sanders of Burley, Kerma Ochoa of Burley, Cody (Kathy) Morgan of Paul, Byron (JoLyn) McClellan of Bluffdale, Utah, Myron (Janet) McClellan of Ogden, Utah, Drew (Tami) Morgan of Meridian, Kelee Robinson of Nampa, and Hayley (Andrew) Horning of Meridian; 49 grandchildren; and 70-plus great-grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by his first wife, Geneva “Arleen” Moyes Morgan; second wife, Barbara Ann Glenn Morgan; and his third wife, Betty Jo McClellan Morgan. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Chad (age 18), Shepard (age 12), and Franklin (a stillborn infant).

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Walt Graham and also the amazing staff at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center for the loving and compassionate care given to both Lee and Betty Jo at the end of their lives.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 126 S. 950 N., of Paul. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, August 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

