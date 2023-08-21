Advertise with Us
Multiple Broncos named to preseason award watchlists

Sophomore quarterback Taylen Green and sixth year linebacker DJ Schramm each made three lists.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are just two weeks away from the college football season kicking off and a handful of Boise State Broncos players have been named to some prestigious preseason award watch lists.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Taylen Green was named to the Maxwell and Walter Camp watchlists for best player in all of college football as well as the Davey O’Brien for best quarterback.

Senior running back George Holani joined Green on the Maxwell watch list and made the Doak Walker watchlist for best running back.

Rounding out the offense sixth year senior Cade Beresford was named to the Outland watchlist for best interior lineman which includes both offense and defense.

On the defensive side, sixth year senior DJ Schramm was named to the Bednarik and Nagurski Award watch lists for best defensive player as well as the Dick Butkus watchlist for best linebacker.

On special teams, senior kicker Jonah Dalmas made the Groza watchlist for best placekicker and finally sophomore punter James Ferguson Reynolds qualified for the Ray Guy watchlist for best punter in all of college football.

