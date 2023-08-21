Risk remains high in burn areas even after rain moves out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —While storms continue to move through the area it’s important to remain weather aware and on guard for potential issues, even after the rain has moved on.

For areas of active fire and those that have burn scars hazards like mudslides and flash flooding are a major threat. The intense heat of wildfires causes the ground to repel water and not be absorbed which makes the ground act more like pavement and water runs off.

A half inch of rain in less than sixty minutes can cause flash flooding in a burn scar area.

This is a risk that lasts much longer than the rain event and will continue to be a threat in our mountains.

Carter MacKay with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says, “The excessive rainfall that we’re seeing out there it’s a long duration pretty steady rain event. Saturated soil will be under an increased risk for additional flash flooding concerns. So, when you have that additional rain kind of saturating the soil, we’re going to be keeping an eye on the potential for impacts even later today, tomorrow, and into the future with some of the rain over the coming days with thunderstorms as those will be able to produce the heavier rainfall rates and could lead to some localized flash flooding.”

Those who live or recreate near burn scars in the coming weeks will need to exercise caution and utilize some common sense. You should also have multiple ways to gets weather alerts in case of a slide or flash flooding event.

And have multiple escape routes in case you are in danger of being in a slide or a flash flood.

