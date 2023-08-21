The speed limit on Federation Rd. in Twin Falls has been reduced to 25 miles per hour

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents in Northern Twin Falls need to be aware of a speed limit change on Federation Road.

For several months the city of Twin Falls has been looking to reduce the speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour on Federation Road from the corner of Washington Street North and Grandview Drive North

The reasoning behind the speed limit change is the growing neighborhood, students who attend Rock Creek Elementary School, and the construction of the new Gem Prep Elementary school all leading to more pedestrians in the area.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer says the road is a narrow road and is not intended to be a fast road.

He said the city had heard concerns from residents about speeding drivers.

“The concern we’ve heard from them is people really are driving through that street too quickly it’s a residential street it’s not intended to be fast,” said Palmer. “And so, again more students will be added to that street as they go to school, and so we wanted to make that safe for both the students and the families that live in that area. That’s why that stretch between Grandview and Washington was changed to 25 miles per hour.”

The new 25-mile-per-hour speed limit signs were installed last week.

