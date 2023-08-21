Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers, 34, for violation of conditions of her release on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and providing false information to an officer.

There is no bond.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information on Sellers whereabouts, to please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343.cops.com, or download P3 Tips on your mobile device.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.