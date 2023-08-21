Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers

Wanted for violation of condition of release
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers, 34, for violation of conditions of her release on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and providing false information to an officer.

There is no bond.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information on Sellers whereabouts, to please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343.cops.com, or download P3 Tips on your mobile device.

