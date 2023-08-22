Advertise with Us
Canyon Ridge cruises past Burley; Monday’s prep scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Coming off a Great Basin Conference title in 2022, the Canyon Ridge girls soccer team started their 2023 conference slate on the right foot.

The Riverhawks had no trouble with Burley Monday night in Twin Falls.

Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 1

Both teams are now 1-1 this season.

BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 2

