Countdown to Kickoff: Oakley eyeing fourth straight state championship

By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets have dominated 8-man football at the 1A DI level over the past three seasons, going a combined 32-3 with three straight state titles.

While the Hornets have a special opportunity to compete for their fourth straight state title, head coach Brennan Jones said this current roster is ready for a chance to compete at the same high level as years prior.

“The thing that’s most important for all of our guys is that we’ve got guys that have waited their turn,” Jones said. “Guys who have been the JV squad, been the practice squad, and now it’s their chance to be under the lights on Friday night, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

The Hornets return four seniors on the offensive end, which will be on full display as they compete in the inaugural “Battle in Boise,” where they take on 1A DII state champions, the Kendrick Tigers, who were the only team to beat Oakley last season.

Senior Kooper Beck said that opening play on the blue turf against them will be special.

“We’re going to work hard each week, just try to beat our opponents,” Beck said. “It’s cool to be at Boise State, so it’s going to be even more special to get that done.

Oakley will play a game before Kendrick, hosting St. Joseph High School (Utah) Friday night at 7 p.m. to kick off their season.

