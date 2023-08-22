Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Gas prices in Idaho remain at, or over, $4 per gallon

Gas Prices on stay above $4.00 per gallon
Gas Prices on stay above $4.00 per gallon(Source: WALB)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices around the state have remained above the four-dollar mark for over a week and even with school starting the price isn’t looking to go down soon.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde told KMVT in September refineries will start to switch from their summer blend to a winter blend that doesn’t require as many additives which will hopefully lower the cost at the pump.

He said one of the current issues with the cost of gas is hurricane season, if a hurricane does hit near a refinery, it could drive the cost of fuel up.

Another factor that could increase gas prices is the heat wave that is expected to hit the south where there are many gas refineries.

“So those refineries, just like your car engine, if your car engine overheats things have the potential to break, and so if those refineries systems are overheating in the triple digit weather that we’re expecting certainly that could lead to some issues,” said Conde. “So, there may be a potential for those refineries to have to scale back and reduce their production a little bit if that does happen.”

The current price of a gallon of regular gas in Idaho is $4.11 which is 23 cents more than a month ago, but 54 cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Traffic backed up Thursday morning near Wendell.
Lanes clear after semi crash causes backup on Interstate 84 Westbound near Wendell

Latest News

Elevator problems could lead to overall improvements in building
Twin Falls County Courthouse could see upgrades to building
Monday evening's online weather update {8/21/2023}
Data compromises on track to set a new record
Data compromises on track to set a new record
The speed limit on Federation Rd. in Twin Falls has been reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour
The speed limit on Federation Rd. in Twin Falls has been reduced to 25 miles per hour