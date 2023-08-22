Gas prices in Idaho remain at, or over, $4 per gallon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices around the state have remained above the four-dollar mark for over a week and even with school starting the price isn’t looking to go down soon.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde told KMVT in September refineries will start to switch from their summer blend to a winter blend that doesn’t require as many additives which will hopefully lower the cost at the pump.

He said one of the current issues with the cost of gas is hurricane season, if a hurricane does hit near a refinery, it could drive the cost of fuel up.

Another factor that could increase gas prices is the heat wave that is expected to hit the south where there are many gas refineries.

“So those refineries, just like your car engine, if your car engine overheats things have the potential to break, and so if those refineries systems are overheating in the triple digit weather that we’re expecting certainly that could lead to some issues,” said Conde. “So, there may be a potential for those refineries to have to scale back and reduce their production a little bit if that does happen.”

The current price of a gallon of regular gas in Idaho is $4.11 which is 23 cents more than a month ago, but 54 cents less than a year ago.

