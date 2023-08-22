TruLeap Technology holds customer appreciation day

Advertise with Us
Company celebrates 13-year completion of fiber network(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Filer, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Members of the community gathered in Filer on Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the completion of the fiber network project with TruLeap technology.

A customer appreciation day was held to celebrate the 13-year completion of the fiber network that was started in 2010.

The idea was first introduced as the community needed stronger fiber internet, especially in the more rural areas.

Director of Communications, Jason Ramsey, and his team finally have fulfilled that goal.

“The small towns are so far apart from each other. That tends to leave schools and businesses without a reliable affordable internet connection,” Ramsey said. “We understand the needs of the rural internet user and the process that it takes and engineering it takes to make it work.”

Many gathered to enjoy the food trucks, beverages, desserts, and all the fun available in Filer.

Governor Brad Little, along with county commissioners also stopped by briefly to celebrate this great occasion for the community.

“I know it feels like a celebration for the community, for our customers, and for everyone who is now able to enjoy high-speed internet.”

Many can now benefit from the new fiber network project in the community.

