Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls County Courthouse could see upgrades to building

Elevator problems could lead to overall improvements in the building
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County courthouse was evacuated after smoke was discovered in the elevator shaft on Thursday.

A little before 4 pm on Thursday, the Twin Falls fire department was called to a report of smoke coming from the main motor of the elevator system inside the building.

No one was injured and there was no severe damage reported to the building.

The elevator, however, has sustained some problems along the way

The motor itself that drives the whole mechanism was glowing red and smoking so there was some sort of malfunction within the motor,” County Commissioner Don Hall said.

The elevator further elevates an ongoing issue that the county courthouse is getting older.

The building was constructed in 1909, and it was the tallest building in Twin Falls along with boasting the city’s first elevator.

After this most recent issue, it could be time for some upgrades to the courthouse.

“The car itself, the thing you go up and down in, will stay the same because that’s iconic, a part of the building and history, but all the mechanisms should be new,” Hall said. “The challenge is those items are still not here and we’re waiting on those to come.”

Upgrades could be on the way soon to one of Twin Fall’s most historic buildings.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office looking for Ryan Alexander Porter, 34.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for week of August 13, 2023
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
First responders rescue hiker that fell into canyon on Saturday evening.
Update on hiker who was rescued from Snake River Canyon Saturday evening
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers

Latest News

Monday evening's online weather update {8/21/2023}
Data compromises on track to set a new record
Data compromises on track to set a new record
The speed limit on Federation Rd. in Twin Falls has been reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour
The speed limit on Federation Rd. in Twin Falls has been reduced to 25 miles per hour
Students prepare to head back to school
First time and existing students are excited for the Fall Semester at CSI