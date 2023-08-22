Twin Falls County Courthouse could see upgrades to building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County courthouse was evacuated after smoke was discovered in the elevator shaft on Thursday.

A little before 4 pm on Thursday, the Twin Falls fire department was called to a report of smoke coming from the main motor of the elevator system inside the building.

No one was injured and there was no severe damage reported to the building.

The elevator, however, has sustained some problems along the way

The motor itself that drives the whole mechanism was glowing red and smoking so there was some sort of malfunction within the motor,” County Commissioner Don Hall said.

The elevator further elevates an ongoing issue that the county courthouse is getting older.

The building was constructed in 1909, and it was the tallest building in Twin Falls along with boasting the city’s first elevator.

After this most recent issue, it could be time for some upgrades to the courthouse.

“The car itself, the thing you go up and down in, will stay the same because that’s iconic, a part of the building and history, but all the mechanisms should be new,” Hall said. “The challenge is those items are still not here and we’re waiting on those to come.”

Upgrades could be on the way soon to one of Twin Fall’s most historic buildings.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.