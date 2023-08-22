Twin Falls splash pads undergoing maintenance

Advertise with Us
Downtown Commons hopes to return this week(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls has two slash pads for children, families, and pets to enjoy.

One is located downtown along Main Avenue next to City Hall, while the other is located next to First Federal Bank Park in the Sunway soccer complex.

These can be great tools to beat the summer heat, but lately, they have been undergoing some maintenance.

“With the splash pad at the park, we’ve unfortunately had to have that closed most of the summer this year and that’s strictly because of resurfacing issues,” Public Information Officer Josh Palmer said. “We’ve had concerns about people playing on it, tripping, and sustaining an injury related to that.”

Meanwhile, at the downtown commons, the blue band which goes around the fountain, gets extremely slippery when wet, so the surface along with some pumps is going through upgrades.

“We had a contractor come in and resurface that with something more embracive, not as slippery. Now we are going through the process of cleaning the pump and the pad,” Palmer said. “Hopefully this week we will have the downtown commons fountain up and running again.”

Enjoy them while they last, because soon, the pads will be turned off for the season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

