Wise, Earl Leroy

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Earl Leroy Wise, 90, of Jerome, passed away on August 18,2023.

Earl Leroy Wise was born on January 17,1933, in Glenns Ferry Idaho. Earl was the fourth child born to Floyd and Nellie Wise.

Earl attended Glenns Ferry High School, where he met the love of his life, Inez Higgins. Earl graduated from high school in 1956. After high school, Earl attended Idaho State University, and was then drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Earl and Inez were married on November 4, 1956. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage and 2 children, Cindy and Dan.

Earl worked many jobs from working on the family ranch to becoming a long-haul truck driver for Garrett Freightlines, a job he truly enjoyed and made many lifelong friends. After retirement from Garrett Freightlines, Earl and Inez moved to Jerome, Idaho to be closer to their family. Earl and his son Dan co-owned the Jerome Cafe for 12 years. Earl loved giving back to the community by offering free Thanksgiving Dinner every year. After selling the Café, Earl, not ready to settle into retirement, joined Idaho Fish and Game and became a volunteer. While serving as a volunteer, Earl managed to locate and maintain all the wildlife tracks in Southern Idaho. Earl continued to volunteer for the next 21 years, right up to the age of 90 years old.

Earl loved living in Idaho and spending time outdoors with his family. You name it, he did it…... Riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, skiing, camping, horseback riding, boating, hiking, golfing, hunting, and fishing. Many memories were also made at a family cabin in Mackay, Idaho.

Earl’s biggest joy was being a grandpa, “papa” to his grandchildren, Ashlie and Daniel, and great papa to Aydan. Earl enjoyed watching them all grow up watching their sporting events and other activities they were involved in. Earl loved to tell them stories about his life. He even started recording stories for them to remember him.

A lot occurred in the world while Earl was alive, that he loved to tell stories about. He also learned early in life to cherish the environment, a trait he held onto all his life. Earl truly lived his life to the fullest and was never one to stay put too long. As Earl would say, “I am a lucky person, but you also make your own luck!”

Earl is survived by his children; Cindy (Kevin) North and Dan (Teena) Wise, his granddaughter, Ashlie Markose and grandson; Daniel Wise, his great-grandson, Aydan Markose, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Inez Wise, parents; Floyd and Nellie Wise, his siblings; Gene Wise, Floyd “Butch” Wise, and Mildred Bivin.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on August 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Please be lined up so the procession can begin at 1:00.

In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association

http://www.alz.org/.

