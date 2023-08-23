Former CSI guard to play in FIBA Basketball World Cup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player and NJCAA All-American will play on the international stage.

Deng Dut, the 2021 Region 18 Player of the Year, will be a part of South Sudan’s roster at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The World Cup features 32 senior international teams, similar to the FIFA World Cup.

Dut averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during his 2021 campaign with CSI.

Former NBA player Luol Deng is South Sudan’s head coach. It is the first time South Sudan has qualified for the World Cup. The country gained independence in 2011.

South Sudan beings their tournament run against Puerto Rico Saturday at 2 a.m. Their games can be seen on ESPN+.

Dut will play at Division II Dallas Baptist this upcoming season.

