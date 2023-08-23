Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley is building the perimeter of a home in a week with Fox Blocks and the National Concrete Association

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley is working to fight the affordable housing crisis in the Magic Valley, and this week they are partnering up with the National Concrete Association and Fox Blocks to build the entire perimeter of a home in a week.

“We are building with Fox Blocks which are highly energy efficient, they are held together with concrete which is also a great sound barrier and energy efficient,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley.

Habitat for Humanity was chosen as the affiliate for Idaho by the Concrete Association who is on a mission to build 50 homes across the country with Habitat annually.

They will have the exterior of the home finished in just one week at this site in Kimberly.

“It’s very fast and that allows then the roof and the interior to go up that much quicker, and so again on average we are probably 50% faster than the average build,” said Patrick Matsche with the National Ready Mix Concrete Association.

Each individual fox block only weighs 6 pounds, and is easy to assemble, which is important for Habitat who relies on volunteers.

“One off those forms which is 4 foot long 16 inches high weighs 6 pounds if that were concrete masonry block that’s equivalent to 141 pounds of CMU, so it’s a lot easier to handle, there is less liability from the standpoint,” said Mike Dalzell, the regional advisor for Fox Blocks.

This Saturday, they are pouring the ready-mix concrete mix into the walls which is expected to take three to four hours.

All of the concrete has been donated by Idaho Materials.

Pacific Steel donated all the Rebar for the home.

“This stays on the outside of the home, it provides extra value for insulating this home, so the Styrofoam has extra places, almost like studs all the way down the home, the siding will go on one side, the sheetrock will go on the other and we have a solid, energy efficient home,” said Fleming.

Anyone is invited to come volunteer at the site which is located at 725 Satia Lane, Kimberly ID from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Saturday the 26 of August.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.