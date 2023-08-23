Knives discovered in TSA checkpoint at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — The Transportation Security Administration made a disturbing discovery at the Boise Airport over the weekend.

TSA agents intercepted five, brightly-colored knives at the main checkpoint.

The TSA reminds travelers that knives are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

But if you need to travel with your pocket knife, it must be placed in checked luggage before arriving at the airport.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.