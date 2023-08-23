Advertise with Us
Knives discovered in TSA checkpoint at Boise Airport

The TSA reminds travelers that knives are prohibited in carry-on luggage.
The TSA reminds travelers that knives are prohibited in carry-on luggage.(KBOI)
By KBOI News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — The Transportation Security Administration made a disturbing discovery at the Boise Airport over the weekend.

TSA agents intercepted five, brightly-colored knives at the main checkpoint.

The TSA reminds travelers that knives are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

But if you need to travel with your pocket knife, it must be placed in checked luggage before arriving at the airport.

