Rodgers, James Madison

August 22, 2023, Age 90
James Madison Rodgers, a 90-year-old Rupert resident, formerly of Declo, passed away at his home in Rupert, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
By Leigha Krause
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —James Madison Rodgers, a 90-year-old Rupert resident, formerly of Declo, passed away at his home in Rupert, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Jim was born September 6, 1932, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Frank Alfred and Carrie Alice (Moon) Rodgers.  He grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Arvada, Colorado, where he attended high school.  He continued his schooling at Colorado State University at Fort Collins, Colorado, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal production in 1953.

In 1954, Jim entered the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant and served two years of active duty and six years in the Colorado Air National Guard as an air intercept controller.  He was actively engaged in farming and ranching in Colorado, Nevada, and Declo, Idaho, where he and his family moved in 1966.  In 1996 he moved to Rupert.

He married Barbara Ann Roe in Arvada, Colorado, on June 2, 1957.  To this union were born three children: Shelley Marie Callen (Lyn) of Hollister, Patrick Allan Rodgers of Declo, and Paul Edward Rodgers of Boise.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Rodgers, Jr., of Buhl; a grandson; and one great-grandson.

Jim was active in the Rupert United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served on many boards and committees.  He was active in the Snake River Flats Barbershop Chorus for many years.  After retirement, gardening, travel with Barbara, sharing time with family and friends, and volunteer work in the community kept him busy.  He loved to share the bounty of the garden with friends and neighbors.

Jim’s family expresses their sincere appreciation to Dr. Brad Wynn and the staff of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, at the United Methodist Church, located at 605 H Street, in Rupert, with the Rev. Brenda Sene officiating.  Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, August 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, and one hour prior to the service, at the church, on Tuesday.

Awebcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

