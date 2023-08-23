Truck found submerged in water at Salmon Dam

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rare call at Salmon Dam Monday morning.

The driver called saying his truck was submerged in the reservoir at Grey’s Landing.

Highway 30 Garage responded at the customer’s request to pull the truck out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement reminds the community to use caution when navigating the steep shore line in this area, especially in the dark.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.