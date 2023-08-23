Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Attorney will be looking for a new job, after council members voted to terminate his employment.

During the Twin Falls City Council meeting on Monday night, August 23, a motion to terminate Shayne Nope’s appointment without cause pursuant to section 10 of the city attorney services agreement, all seven members of the council voted in favor of the termination.

There was no prior discussion of the motion before the vote was taken, and no other information was provided.

Following the vote on Monday, Nope will be paid six months’ severance pay within the next 10 days for a total cost of $95,724.60.

After the unanimous vote, the council voted to move into executive session to consider hiring a public officer in order to fill a vacancy.

During the council meeting it was not stated if it was directly related to the – now open – city attorney position.

