The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for school buses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer break is now over, and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be aware of the school buses back on the road.

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the sheriff’s office said it is a learning shift for drivers as they readjust to the buses that are picking up and dropping off kids.

He reminds drivers that a school bus flashes its yellow warning lights 200 feet before a stop and once stopped and the door is open the lights will transition to red.

Mencl also told KMVT that no matter what lights are flashing it is illegal to pass a bus that is stopped.

“People think that if it’s yellow but if the school bus is just sitting there, and sometimes even a bus driver might motion you through, if you look at what the state statute says, regardless of the flashing color of lights, if the bus is stopped and the yellow or red are flashing you are required by state law to stop,” said Mencl.

Mencl also said the buses have cameras that can see if a vehicle passes while stopped and citations can be sent up to ten days after the violation.

“That’s also one of the only, one of the few fines by Idaho statute where law enforcement is able to mail that citation via certified mail to the offending driver,” said Mencl. “Most citations need to be delivered in person, and have to be issued at the time of the event.”

When approaching a bus from the front a vehicle must stop fifteen feet in front of the bus.

The fine for passing a stopped school bus is $200 plus court costs.

