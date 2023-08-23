Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Traffic backed up Thursday morning near Wendell.
Lanes clear after semi crash causes backup on Interstate 84 Westbound near Wendell

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, standoff; person later pronounced dead