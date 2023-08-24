Advertise with Us
Amalgamated union works to vote tonight on latest contract proposal

Contract talks resumed Tuesday in Boise with company leadership and union representatives
Amalgamated Union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer
Amalgamated Union workers meet in Twin Falls to discuss latest management offer
By Gina Jameson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amalgamated Sugar Company union employees have come to another tentative agreement with company leaders during continuing talks that continued Tuesday in Boise.

According to an update on the Baker, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Miller’s 283-G’s social media page, this is a fully recommended offer that union representatives will discuss the contract proposal with members at a meeting tonight at 6:30 at the Paul Splash Pad park and at 7pm at Harmon Park in Twin Falls.

The contention between Amalgamated’s 25-member Board of Directors, and union leadership began back on July 27th due to poor working conditions, however contract negotiations have been ongoing since May.

Since then, all four of the sugar company’s plant union workers in Nampa, Twin Falls, Paul and Nyssa Oregon have voted down three different contract proposal revisions, almost unanimously in the recent weeks; the current contract before the workers will be the fourth rewrite.

Amalgamated Sugar Company employs 1,700 workers, and is the second largest beet sugar producer in the nation and produces 12% of the national sugar supply.

