Behind the Business: Small Business Development Center

The Small Business Development Center is located at 202 Falls Avenue, right across the street from the College of Southern Idaho.
By Joey Martin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In partnership with the College of Southern Idaho, the Small Business Development Center could be your first step into a new life.

“What we do is coach, consult and provide small business training,” said SBDC Regional Director, Bryan Matsuoka.

The Small Business Development Center is a Small Business Association or SBA sponsored program.

The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business and provides counseling, contracting expertise and capital.

That capital is funneled down and helps support organizations like the Small Business Development Center in Twin Falls.

“No direct costs. We say no direct cost because its their tax dollars at work,” said Matsuoka.

And in a web of collaboration between the SBA, the state of Idaho and CSI; the SBDC has many resources for your already established business, or even your ideas for something new.

“They can come to us at any stage of the game. The idea is that we would like them to go through a start-up seminar so they can get a framing of what’s really needed,” said Matsuoka.

Now, there are many factors to think about when establishing a new business or upscaling an already existing one. That’s why, at the SBDC, hard work and homework is a big part is a big part of the program.

“They’ll go through the start-up seminar, and the homework for that is the start-up costs and the operating expenses as much research as they can address. It just shows that they are invested into the concept. So, it’s really about what they have for objectives and what we can do from that point,” said Matsuoka.

The Small Business Development Center is located at 202 Falls Avenue, right across the street from the College of Southern Idaho.

To learn more about the SBDC log onto their website at IDAHOSBDC.CSI.EDU.

