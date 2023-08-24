A Bellevue man is dead of an apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unidentified Bellevue man is dead, and another man is recovering in police custody after an officer involved shooting early Thursday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office; On Thursday, August 24, at a little after 6 a.m., officers from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department, and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bellevue for a report of a possible homicide.

The press release continues to say that upon arrival a Bellevue Deputy Marshal became engaged in an officer-involved shooting with a suspect and confirmed the presence of a deceased individual on the property, the apparent victim of homicide.

The injured suspect was flown via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.

Currently, no further details of the homicide or the officer-involved shooting are being released by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Blaine County Sheriff’s and the Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation related to the homicide. The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in this incident. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s office was to assure the public that the is current threat to public safety.

