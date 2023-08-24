Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Cassia County Joint School District issues statement following board meeting

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen.(Live 5)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:06 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT received calls and messages in regard to Monday’s Cassia County Joint School District board meeting over an action item concerning registered sex offenders.

We contacted the school district for explanation, as several sex offenders were the subject for action items.

Sex offenders must contact the school district each year before their first visit on school grounds as indicated in Idaho Code 18-8329, Section D.

Idaho State Law allows registered sex offenders to drop off and pick up their own children. Plus, they’re allowed to attend academic conferences and extracurricular activities involving their kids.

According to a statement from the district, this year the district received notice from three registered sex offenders.

On Monday, the board of trustees reviewed the requests but “added more stringent safety and security requirements and directed legal counsel to provide written notice to the registered offenders as required by statute.”

If you have questions, you can contact the district office.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Traffic backed up Thursday morning near Wendell.
Lanes clear after semi crash causes backup on Interstate 84 Westbound near Wendell

Latest News

Behind the Business: Small Business Development Center
Behind the Business: Small Business Development Center
Four teachers at Oregon Trail are involved in the dual immersion program teaching Kindergarten...
Oregon Trail Elementary School launches dual immersion program
Judge John C. Judge listening to testimony regarding Kohberger waiving right to speedy trial.
Kohberger waives right to a speedy trial in a surprise move
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}