Cassia County Joint School District issues statement following board meeting

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT received calls and messages in regard to Monday’s Cassia County Joint School District board meeting over an action item concerning registered sex offenders.

We contacted the school district for explanation, as several sex offenders were the subject for action items.

Sex offenders must contact the school district each year before their first visit on school grounds as indicated in Idaho Code 18-8329, Section D.

Idaho State Law allows registered sex offenders to drop off and pick up their own children. Plus, they’re allowed to attend academic conferences and extracurricular activities involving their kids.

According to a statement from the district, this year the district received notice from three registered sex offenders.

On Monday, the board of trustees reviewed the requests but “added more stringent safety and security requirements and directed legal counsel to provide written notice to the registered offenders as required by statute.”

