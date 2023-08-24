Changes to how you register to vote, and what is needed in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you’re planning to head to vote this next Tuesday or for any upcoming election and need to register to vote.

You need to be aware of a new voting change that took effect July first. Registering to vote at your precinct polling place use to only require two forms of identification. One was your photo identification and the other was proof of residence like a utility bill.

Now the new change makes voting registration more uniform no matter how you do it.

So, if you’re registering to vote online for the first time or because you moved, you will need to provide your photo ID and proof of residence. And if you don’t have a driver’s license and need an ID card there’s a new option.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane has been working with local county clerks to roll out the changes. McGrane says, “Also one of the big things with this new change is the availability of a free ID for voting. So, if for some reason someone doesn’t have a driver’s license, they don’t have a passport or other federally issued ID they can now go to their department of motor vehicles and obtain a free ID if they need one.”

