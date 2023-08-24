College of Southern Idaho’s Piano Celebration is coming soon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Professor of Music at the College of Southern Idaho Sue Miller joined Rise and Shine to talk about the 8th Annual Piano Celebration returning in September.

Tickets for the upcoming year are 15 dollars for adults, 10 dollars for seniors, and five dollars for students of the college. You can also purchase a season pass ticket to get six performances for the price of five. Tickets can be purchased from the Piano Celebration website, or by contacting Sue Miller at (208)-732-6769.

