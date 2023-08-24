Countdown to Kickoff: Castleford will have a bunch of new faces this fall

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford football team made the 1A DII semifinals last year but have a whole new roster this season.

After having only 12 players on the squad last fall and not having a junior varsity team, the Wolves only return three players with experience in the program.

But those three seniors, Jayme Ramos, Crash Taylor and Cash Keech, as well as 15 new guys, believe they can continue Castleford’s recent success.

“So far, it’s going really well actually, the younger guys, the new guys, they’re all learning a lot, a lot more than I would of if I joined,” said Ramos.

“It’s not a rebuilding season, a rebuilding season is a losing season,” said Head Coach Brian Lowry. “That’s not what they are here for, they’re here to compete and win and compete every Friday night.”

Jayme Ramos will feature heavily in this Castleford offense. He could play quarterback or receiver as the Wolves look to spread it around.

On defense, its regular Castleford. The Wolves will hit hard and bring the pressure.

Castleford opens their season Friday night at home against North Gem.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.