Countdown to Kickoff: Murtaugh seeking huge improvements

Red Devils finished 5-4 last season
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh is eyeing a big improvement this year after recording a 5-4 record in back-to-back seasons.

The Red Devils, led by head coach Todd Jensen, are an older and stronger group this year, and think they can make some noise in their conference.

They’ll have a great defensive side this year, led by all-conference first-team player Oscar Aburto.

He said he’s ready to start his senior season with a talented group of guys

“Just playing with my teammates, playing with my family, just last year spending a lot of time with them,” Aburto said. “We’re really tough this year, we have that mentality that we are going to go in. That’s the factor right there.”

The Red Devils were both third in points scored, and points allowed last season, finishing in the middle of the pack. Senior running back J.R. Benites looks to improve those numbers on the offensive side this year.

“For the last couple of years, we finished in the same place, so we just want to overcome that and get past that,” Benites said. “We play more as a team, so we try a lot harder, we don’t give up.”

Murtaugh will travel and take on Challis this Friday to open their season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

