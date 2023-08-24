Countdown to kickoff: Twin Falls has big goals this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins, coached Ben Kohring, want to compete at the highest level.

They finished with an impressive 8-3 record a season ago, but now they have two big goals.

Win the 4A Great Basin Conference and compete for a state title.

This season, the Bruins will rely on their strong defense. Twin Falls allowed 93 points through five league games, good for the second-best in the conference. With an older group, they look to be one of the most dominant sides in the area this year.

“Defense is looking good, and we’re looking solid at all levels,” defensive lineman TJ Hickmon said. The defensive line is coming together well. I think everyone’s pumped up, ready to hit again.”

On the offensive end, senior Wyatt Solosabal is going to be a key piece for the Bruins. At running back or wide receiver, Solosabal combined for 19 touchdowns last season and says the offense will key for the Bruins success.

“Our offensive line is coming together well, and our skill players are solid this year,” Solosabal said. We want the state championship, want to be champions.”

The Bruins will begin their quest for a state title Friday when they host Vallivue at 7 p.m.

