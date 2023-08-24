Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Kohberger waives right to speed trial in a surprise move

Jury trial will not begin on October 2nd as originally scheduled
Judge John C. Judge listening to testimony regarding Kohberger waiving right to speedy trial.
Judge John C. Judge listening to testimony regarding Kohberger waiving right to speedy trial.(CNN Pool | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a surprise move, the legal team for Bryan Kohberger made a motion with the Latah County Court Wednesday, August 23, to waive his right to a speedy trial; which means that the trial for the man who has been charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, will not start on October 2, 2023 as previously scheduled.

This new development comes just five days after a 6 hour hearing last Friday, when Judge John C. Judge set a strict guideline for the prosecution and the defense to follow.

Kohberger and his attorneys had until September 15th to make the decision to waive his right to a speedy trial or not. Under Idaho state law, defendants have to receive their trial date within six months of their arraignment if they don’t waive that right.

Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s lead attorney, had requested the hearing last week and noted that it would be better to have the hearing in person at the courthouse in Moscow, rather than via zoom.

The next scheduled court appearance for Kohberger is Sept. 1st, when the judge will hear the defense’s motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment based on arguments that the jurors did not receive proper instructions..

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
Shoshone teenager drowns at “The Drops”
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amber Christine Sellers
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted for August 20th - Amber Christine Sellers
Idaho Salmon Shark
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”: A unique discovery in central Idaho has Fish and Game scratching their heads
Gray Fire near Spokane, Wa has forced evacuations of residents
Fires in Eastern Washington have officials ordering residents to evacuate
Traffic backed up Thursday morning near Wendell.
Lanes clear after semi crash causes backup on Interstate 84 Westbound near Wendell

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Twin Falls City Council votes unanimously to terminate the city attorney’s contract
Habitat for Humanity building a home with Fox Blocks.
Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley is building the perimeter of a home in a week with Fox Blocks and the National Concrete Association
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers when to stop for school buses
The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for school buses