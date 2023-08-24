Advertise with Us
Law enforcement officers receive highest honor from state officials

The ceremony was held in Boise on Wednesday by the Governor Brad Little and other state officials.
Idaho Medal of Honor 2023
Idaho Medal of Honor 2023(Governor's Office)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday five law enforcement officers, including one from the Heyburn City Police, received Idaho’s highest honor in recognition for extraordinary acts of valor and heroism.

Governor Brad Little said, “There are many types of public service but our police, firefighters and first responders are the public servants who put their own safety on the line each and every single day to respond to emergencies and keep our communities safe. Every day when they put on their uniform and got to work they don’t know what they will encounter.”

The Idaho law enforcement, firefighting and EMS Medal of Honor will be given to Corporal Cole Kuta who went above and beyond to arrest a suspect after a string of crimes.

Corporal Kuta was driving home in July 2022 when he heard an arson suspect carjacked a person who stopped to put out a fire.

After a failed stop the suspect then went over the center median and collided into Corporal Kuta’s car. After the crash the suspect was able to take the police car and tried to run over Corporal Kuta.

He avoided being hit and was able to shoot the suspect and coordinate his capture. The others being awarded are from the Pocatello Police Department, two of which were shot in the line of duty.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

