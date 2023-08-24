Local thrift store asks community not to drop off damaged items

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Vincent De Paul Society thrift store located in downtown Twin Falls is a fan-favorite shop in the community.

Along with finds in the store, you can also volunteer and donate items to the store as they always welcome the help and donations

Recently, however, the store has received some less-than-desirable items behind their store.

“People feel like ‘I’m going to clean house clean my garage out and we will just dump it somewhere, so we don’t have to pay the transfer fee’, so if I take them to the transfer station, they’re going to charge me,” manager Pat Szot said. “I don’t think that’s right.”

People will dump garbage which isn’t allowed, but also items that can’t be thrown away like tires, which cost the thrift store money to be properly disposed of.

The store has signs that indicate that drop-offs can only be made in the presence of a store associate, as well as only during store hours, but some choose to ignore the rules.

“Just pull up to the backdoor, ring the doorbell, and wait for one of my associates to accept the donations,” Szot said. “That way we know what’s clean and dry, and if there’s anything we cannot accept, we will let them know at that time.”

The thrift store loves and asks for donations, but only items that others in the community can enjoy.

They ask not to donate items that the store cannot use, especially used tires.

