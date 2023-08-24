More parking options available at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parking close to the terminal at the Boise Airport just got a little easier. City and airport officials cutting the ribbon this week on a new parking garage.

The east parking garage has 1,100 stalls and increases long-term parking at the terminal by over 50%.

The extra space is urgently needed, as last year a record 4.5 million passengers passed through the airport.

“We added some fantastic way finding signage, on the entry road way so people will be able to park on either the new garage which is the east garage or the regular garage”, explained director Rebecca Hupp. “The signage is very clear they will enter through the designated parking entry way and then the exit process will be the same as it has been through the new exit plaza.”

Besides the east parking garage, other projects are in the works, including a new employee parking garage, a consolidated rental car area and a new concourse.

