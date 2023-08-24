Advertise with Us
More road construction is coming to South Twin Falls

By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Highway District is getting ready for more road construction that will impact residents in South Twin Falls.

Starting Monday, August 28, Blue Lakes Boulevard South, or 3000E south of Twin Falls going towards the airport, will be closed for three miles for a milling and paving project.

Road closure signs and detour signs will be placed on the 28th from 3100N to 3400N with an anticipated date of completion on September 18.

The Director of the Twin Falls Highway District, Kenny Spencer, said the closure will heavily impact the traveling public, and drivers are urged to pay attention to detour signs.

“This one’s kind of a tough one because we’ve got the detour around the airport so it will be two miles to the west for part of this and then back up and around to 3100N,” said Spencer.

They encourage all drivers to utilize detours and not cross over road closure signs.

